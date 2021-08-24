Tomatito, Flamenco Guitar & Flamenco-Plus + Eliza Carthy, Cesária Évora & Vesuvius Day

Monday, August 23

Global Village marks the birthday of one of the premier artists on today’s English folk scene – Eliza Carthy – with music from The Imagined Village group that combines traditional folk with influences from around the globe. We’ll also hear the latest from Italian neo-folk group Stefano Saletti & Banda Ikona, the reunited English folk band Bellowhead, and contemporary Balkan band, Balkan Taksim.

Tuesday, August 24

It’s an eruption of music for Vesuvius Day this time in the Global Village – marking the date in the year 79 CE when Mount Vesuvius exploded and destroyed Pompeii. There’s (imagined) music from ancient Rome, neo-folk bands from Italy, and some thematic songs from other places to mark the occasion. Among the artists featured are Riccardo Tesi, Stefan Grossman with John Renbourn, Susana Baca, The B-52s, and the ‘Virunga Volcano’ Samba Mapangala.

Wednesday, August 25

Global Village heads to Uganda for some of the rare international releases featuring artists from that African nation. Among the artists featured are U.S.-based multi-instrumentalist and humanitarian Samite, a rare ‘60s recording from Freddie Kigozi, the long-running Afrigo Band, jazz-inspired U.S.-born singer Somi, and a new release from acclaimed singer and parliament member Rachael Magoola.

Thursday, August 26

In conjunction with our August Tomatito feature, it’s flamenco-plus this time in the Global Village. We’ll hear Tomatito with jazz pianist Michel Camilo, flamenco pianist Chano Dominguez, sitarist Anoushka Shankar’s exploration of the connections between Indian and flamenco music, Afro-flamenco from Djeli Moussa Diawara, blues flamenco from Pata Negra, Cuban-flamenco sounds from Bebo Valdés with Diego El Cigala, Arabic-flamenco from Hossam Ramzy with Rafa El Tachuela, and more music and artists that expand the boundaries of flamenco music.

Friday, August 27

Global Village celebrates the birthday of one of the greats of Cape Verdean music, Cesária Évora. In this special edition of the show, we’ll hear some of her earliest recordings, along with classic tracks, rare guest appearances, some of the artists with whom she worked, and some artists who claim her as an influence.

