Tomatito & Flamenco Guitar + Roma, Rabih & Robert Plant

Monday, August 16

Global Village marks birthdays of world-blues artist Eric Bibb and Brazilian guitarist and singer Paulinho Garcia; continues the August feature with flamenco guitarist Tomatito and flamenco flute and saxophone player Jorge Pardo; and features new albums from Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Jupiter & Okwess, Caamaño & Ameixeiras, and Ben Aylon.

Tuesday, August 17

Global Village continues the August feature with music from flamenco guitarist Tomatito. We stay in Spain for music from Galician piper Cristina Pato – head to Chicago for music from Polish-born world-jazz singer Grazyna Auguscik; and then to Lebanon for oud player Rabih Abou-Khalil - all born on this date. New music this time comes from Corsican group L’Alba, Lusophone musician Gabriel Saglio, and the eclectic German band Transorient Orchestra.

Wednesday, August 18

Throughout this month Global Village is featuring flamenco music, which has a long history and strong connection to Roma culture. In this edition of the show, we’ll feature a broad array of Roma artists and styles - from the original home of the Roma in northwestern India to Spain and beyond. We’ll hear popular brass bands Fanfare Ciocarlia and the Boban Marković Orkestar, the Roma-inspired Istanbul Oriental Ensemble, Romanian village band Taraf de Haïdouks, Russian Roma singer Lilya Erdenko, and contemporary and fusion sounds from the Gypsy Cuban Project, the Hungarian band Anselmo Crew, and Joe Zawinul.

Thursday, August 19

This time in the Global Village, we visit some of the islands of the Caribbean whose music is not as well-known as that of, say, Jamaica or Cuba. We’ll hear artists from Dominica, St. Vincent, Curacao, the Bahamas, Montserrat, St. Croix, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Lucia, and more. Among the artists featured are Exuma, Blinky & the Roadmasters, Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights, Arrow, and even a Caribbean flavored number from Anderson, Buford, Wakeman & Howe.

Friday, August 20

Today is Robert Plant’s birthday, and Global Village celebrates with the world music side of his career with Led Zeppelin, as a solo artist, as a guest (with Afro Celt Sound System) and in covers from Dread Zeppelin, the Tuvan group Yat-Kha, the Pedrito Martinez Group, and Nguyên Lê.