Tomatito & Flamenco Guitar, S. Africa Women’s Day, Lion Day, Orch. Poly-Rythmo & Friday the 13th

Monday, August 9

Global Village marks South Africa’s National Women’s Day. Now a public holiday in that country, it commemorates the anniversary of an event that took place on August 9, 1956, when 20,000 women of all races took to the streets to protest the country’s pass laws. Global Village highlights music from a number of female South African performers including Miriam Makeba, Busi Mhlongo, the Mahotella Queens, the Afrika Mamas, and Brenda Fassie.

Tuesday, August 10

Global Village marks World Lion Day, an effort to support conservation and other efforts to help the world’s dwindling wild lion population, with a show devoted to lion songs from around the world. We’ll hear selections from reggae greats Burning Speak and Bob Marley & the Wailers, taiko drum group KODO, South Africa’s Miriam Makeba and the ‘Lion of Soweto’ Mahlathini with the Mahotella Queens, and more.

Wednesday, August 11

Throughout August Global Village is featuring music of Tomatito for his birthday along with selections from other flamenco artists. This time it’s music from legendary guitarist Paco de Lucia, flamenco saxophonist Jorge Pardo, the world/flamenco sound of Jerez Texas, pop flamenco hitmakers the Gipsy Kings, techno-flamenco courtesy of Ojos de Brujo, and our August featured artist Tomatito teamed up with Dominican pianist Michel Camilo.

Thursday, August 12

Global Village features music of Orchestre Poly-Rythmo this time. The popular band from Benin is known for their mix of styles and rhythms, fusing Afrobeat, soukous, funk and more with Beninese styles. We’ll hear music from their early days and from their return a quarter-century after disbanding. Plus new music from Benin’s Angelique Kidjo, and world jazz fusion groups Pangea Ultima from Germany and Lunar Octet from Ann Arbor.

Friday, August 13

Global Village drives away the bad luck this Friday the 13th with some good music specifically crafted for that purpose. We’ll drive away the bad spirits with the help of Dee Dee Bridgewater, Outback, Joan Armatrading, Lila Downs, Ozomatli, Sly & Robbie, the Mambo Zombies, and more.

