Guitar Duos, China, Niger & Burkina Faso Independence Days & New Releases

Monday, August 2

Throughout August Global Village features music of Tomatito and other flamenco guitarists, but we’ll kick things in a more eclectic fashion with guitar duos from around the globe. We’ll hear music from the new-flamenco inspired Costa Rican/Iranian duo of Strunz & Farah; Malian legend Ali Farka Toure with Ry Cooder; Maninka guitar master Djessou Mory Kante with one of Africa’s greatest players, Djelimady Tounkara; Brazilian brothers Sergio and Odair Assad; classical guitarist Sharon Isbin with Brazilian jazz player Carlos Barbosa-Lima; and also from Brazil, Raphael Rabello and Romero Lubambo.

Tuesday, August 3

Global Village marks Independence Day in Niger. We’ll hear music from contemporary bands and artists from that nation including the popular Tal National and the duo of Saadou Bori and Moussa Poussy, and several Tuareg groups with members from Niger, including Etran Finatawa, Toumast, and Bombino.

Wednesday, August 4

This time in the Global Village, it’s music from China. We’ll hear musicians from China and those who call America and other parts of the world home but play Chinese-influenced music, with selections that range from traditional to contemporary styles to cross-cultural collaborations. Among the artists featured are U.S. based musicians and educators Gao Hong (with Syrian oud player Issam Rafea) and Mei Han (doing a piece inspired by Balkan and klezmer music), Chinese erhu player Guo Gan with Ivorian balafon player Aly Keita, the Shanghai Restoration Project’s reworking of Chinese Jazz Age favorites, Taiwanese group A Moving Sound, and the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, one of the oldest traditional Chinese music groups in the U.S.

Thursday, August 5

Global Village marks Independence Day in Burkina Faso with a wide array of artists and styles from that West African nation. We’ll hear the popular singer Amadou Balake, one of the first African electric groups – Burkina Electric, rising star Kady Diarra, the Burkina-Mali duo Debademba, Farafina with ‘Fourth World’ creator Jon Hassell, and some funky ‘70s sounds from two great compilations – the Original Sound of Burkina Faso and Bambara Mystic Soul.

Friday, August 6

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time: