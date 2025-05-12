Joe Louis Walker, Taj Mahal & Blues Harp

May 16/18

This time at the Crossroads, we continue the May Blues Harmonica Feature with music from Sonny Terry and Billy Branch (as a guest on Tommy Castro’s new album).

We remember Joe Louis Walker who recently passed away, with music from his own releases, producing and guesting with Little Charlie & the Nightcats, and appearing on releases with James Cotton and Shemekia Copeland.

We mark the birthday of Kansas City blues shouter Big Joe Turner and also celebrate the birthday of Taj Mahal with some tracks with Taj on harmonica in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show.

