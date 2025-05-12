© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Joe Louis Walker, Taj Mahal & Blues Harp

By Chris Heim
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:49 AM CDT

May 16/18

This time at the Crossroads, we continue the May Blues Harmonica Feature with music from Sonny Terry and Billy Branch (as a guest on Tommy Castro’s new album).

We remember Joe Louis Walker who recently passed away, with music from his own releases, producing and guesting with Little Charlie & the Nightcats, and appearing on releases with James Cotton and Shemekia Copeland.

We mark the birthday of Kansas City blues shouter Big Joe Turner and also celebrate the birthday of Taj Mahal with some tracks with Taj on harmonica in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim