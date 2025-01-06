© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
*** KMUW offices will be closed on Monday, January 6, 2025. ***
Music
Crossroads

Blues Best & Blues Birthdays

By Chris Heim
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:18 AM CST

January 10/12

Crossroads continues the January Feature looking back at the year in blues, with music from show favorites by B.B. King and Canned Heat, along with 2024 releases from the Memphis Royal Brothers, Joe Flip and Eden Brent. We also remember Tito Jackson who passed away last year with music from his last release, the blues-inspired Under Your Spell. And we mark birthdays of the Swamp Boogie Queen Katie Webster, and Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim