Blues Best & Blues Birthdays

January 10/12

Crossroads continues the January Feature looking back at the year in blues, with music from show favorites by B.B. King and Canned Heat, along with 2024 releases from the Memphis Royal Brothers, Joe Flip and Eden Brent. We also remember Tito Jackson who passed away last year with music from his last release, the blues-inspired Under Your Spell. And we mark birthdays of the Swamp Boogie Queen Katie Webster, and Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

