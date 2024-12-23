Bands in the Blues

December 27/29

So much of the blues is focused on the individual or leader of a group, but this time at the Crossroads, we’ll highlight the bands – collectives, even when they’ve spun off solo careers, that are often greater than the sum of their parts. We’ll hear music from both classic and contemporary bands, including the Bluesbreakers, Butterfield Blues Band, The Holmes Brothers, Roomful of Blues, the Nighthawks, Cashbox Kings, and more in hour one. And in hour two, it’s a concert special with long-running blues rock band, Savoy Brown.

