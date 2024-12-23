© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Bands in the Blues

By Chris Heim
Published December 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM CST

December 27/29

So much of the blues is focused on the individual or leader of a group, but this time at the Crossroads, we’ll highlight the bands – collectives, even when they’ve spun off solo careers, that are often greater than the sum of their parts. We’ll hear music from both classic and contemporary bands, including the Bluesbreakers, Butterfield Blues Band, The Holmes Brothers, Roomful of Blues, the Nighthawks, Cashbox Kings, and more in hour one. And in hour two, it’s a concert special with long-running blues rock band, Savoy Brown.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
