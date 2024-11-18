© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Bonnie Raitt’s 75th + Angela Strehli & R.L. Burnside

By Chris Heim
Published November 18, 2024 at 9:52 AM CST

November 22/24

Crossroads continues the 75th birthday celebrations for Bonnie Raitt with music from several of her albums, including her debut, the album that inspired her interest in blues, and guest appearances she made with Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Ruth Brown, and B.B. King, plus a special about her most recent, Grammy-winning album in hour two of the show.

We’ll also hear the latest from Eric Bibb, Jontavious Willis, Duke Robillard, and Billy Price, and mark birthdays of Texas blues singer Angela Strehli, and Hill Country blues figure R.L. Burnside.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
