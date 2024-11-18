Bonnie Raitt’s 75th + Angela Strehli & R.L. Burnside

November 22/24

Crossroads continues the 75th birthday celebrations for Bonnie Raitt with music from several of her albums, including her debut, the album that inspired her interest in blues, and guest appearances she made with Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Ruth Brown, and B.B. King, plus a special about her most recent, Grammy-winning album in hour two of the show.

We’ll also hear the latest from Eric Bibb, Jontavious Willis, Duke Robillard, and Billy Price, and mark birthdays of Texas blues singer Angela Strehli, and Hill Country blues figure R.L. Burnside.

