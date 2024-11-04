Bonnie Raitt 75th + Bobby Rush, Susan Tedeschi & Mack Rice

November 8/10

Crossroads kicks off the November Bonnie Raitt Birthday Feature with music from Slipstream and a guest appearance with Mavis Staples.

We’ll also mark birthdays of songwriter and performer Mack Rice (with songs he wrote done by the Staple Singers and Rufus Thomas), blues veteran Bobby Rush, and Susan Tedeschi (including a Tedeschi Trucks Special in hour two of the show).

And we’ll hear the latest from Joanne Shaw Taylor Cedric Burnside, Toronzo Cannon, Billy Price and the Bruce Katz Band.

