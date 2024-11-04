© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Bonnie Raitt 75th + Bobby Rush, Susan Tedeschi & Mack Rice

By Chris Heim
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:13 PM CST

November 8/10

Crossroads kicks off the November Bonnie Raitt Birthday Feature with music from Slipstream and a guest appearance with Mavis Staples.

We’ll also mark birthdays of songwriter and performer Mack Rice (with songs he wrote done by the Staple Singers and Rufus Thomas), blues veteran Bobby Rush, and Susan Tedeschi (including a Tedeschi Trucks Special in hour two of the show).

And we’ll hear the latest from Joanne Shaw Taylor Cedric Burnside, Toronzo Cannon, Billy Price and the Bruce Katz Band.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim