Music
Crossroads

November New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:41 AM CDT

November 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

Louisiana harmonica player and singer Jovin Webb

Ukulele star Jake Shimabukuro with British blues star Mick Fleetwood

A previously unreleased live performance from B.B. King in France

Eric Bibb taking a more personal turn In the Real World

A sixth album from soul blues singer Kat Riggins

A 14th release from blues and boogie woogie piano player Mitch Woods

The 23rd album from acoustic blues player Catfish Keith

And Chicago saxophonist Frank Catalano and bluesman Lurrie Bell

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
