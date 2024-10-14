Stevie Ray Vaughan & Chuck Berry

October 18/20

This time at the Crossroads we’ll celebrate the birthday of the legendary Chuck Berry. We’ll hear covers of some of his classics in hour one from Billy Boy Arnold, Mike Zito and George Benson, and more great Berry tracks in an hour two special.

We’ll also continue the October Stevie Ray Vaughan Feature with music from his breakout debut album and from Canadian sessions he did with blues great Albert King.

Plus the latest from Curtis Salgado, the Staples Jr. Singers, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, and Canned Heat.

