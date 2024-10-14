© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Stevie Ray Vaughan & Chuck Berry

By Chris Heim
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:44 AM CDT

October 18/20

This time at the Crossroads we’ll celebrate the birthday of the legendary Chuck Berry. We’ll hear covers of some of his classics in hour one from Billy Boy Arnold, Mike Zito and George Benson, and more great Berry tracks in an hour two special.

We’ll also continue the October Stevie Ray Vaughan Feature with music from his breakout debut album and from Canadian sessions he did with blues great Albert King.

Plus the latest from Curtis Salgado, the Staples Jr. Singers, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, and Canned Heat.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
