October New Blues Releases
October 4/6
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:
Blues and roots duo J.D. Simo and Luther Dickinson
Two of today’s top blues saxophonists with their own new releases – Jimmy Carpenter and Vanessa Collier
Volume 2 of Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s Dirt on My Diamonds
A Muscle Shoals tribute to soul legend Wilson Pickett
And soul blues singer (and daughter of Rufus) Vaneese Thomas.