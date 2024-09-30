© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

October New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published September 30, 2024 at 1:42 PM CDT

October 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

Blues and roots duo J.D. Simo and Luther Dickinson

Two of today’s top blues saxophonists with their own new releases – Jimmy Carpenter and Vanessa Collier

Volume 2 of Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s Dirt on My Diamonds

A Muscle Shoals tribute to soul legend Wilson Pickett

And soul blues singer (and daughter of Rufus) Vaneese Thomas.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
