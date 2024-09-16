© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Piano Month with Memphis Slim & Henry Butler

By Chris Heim
Published September 16, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT

September 20/22

Crossroads continues the September Piano Month celebrations with more music from Featured Artist Memphis Slim. We’ll also mark the birthday of Crescent City piano player Henry Butler; and get to some other NOLA sounds from Professor Longhair and a new album from the Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra. There’s also new music from guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Kid Anderson, a hot new zydeco set from Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, and guitarist and vocalist Eddie Cotton. And we remember British blues rock pioneer John Mayall with his ‘90s edition of the Bluesbreakers.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim