Piano Month with Memphis Slim & Henry Butler

September 20/22

Crossroads continues the September Piano Month celebrations with more music from Featured Artist Memphis Slim. We’ll also mark the birthday of Crescent City piano player Henry Butler; and get to some other NOLA sounds from Professor Longhair and a new album from the Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra. There’s also new music from guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Kid Anderson, a hot new zydeco set from Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, and guitarist and vocalist Eddie Cotton. And we remember British blues rock pioneer John Mayall with his ‘90s edition of the Bluesbreakers.

