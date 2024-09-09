Memphis Slim, Charles Brown & Blues Piano

September 13/15

Crossroads marks Piano Month by celebrating the birthday of blues piano great Memphis Slim. This time we’ll hear music he did with Willie Dixon, one of his classic songs on a new album in tribute to Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy, and a celebration of the Slim-Dixon partnership from Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne.

We’ll also hear new music from pianists Eden Brent and Ben Sidran, and mark the birthday of the great pianist and vocalist Charles Brown (including a special in hour two of the show).

And we’ll also hear new music from Jerry Dugger, Canned Heat, and Gerald McClendon.



