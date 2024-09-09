© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Memphis Slim, Charles Brown & Blues Piano

By Chris Heim
Published September 9, 2024 at 9:37 AM CDT

September 13/15

Crossroads marks Piano Month by celebrating the birthday of blues piano great Memphis Slim. This time we’ll hear music he did with Willie Dixon, one of his classic songs on a new album in tribute to Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy, and a celebration of the Slim-Dixon partnership from Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne.

We’ll also hear new music from pianists Eden Brent and Ben Sidran, and mark the birthday of the great pianist and vocalist Charles Brown (including a special in hour two of the show).

And we’ll also hear new music from Jerry Dugger, Canned Heat, and Gerald McClendon.

 

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
