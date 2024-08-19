Piedmont Blues Duos

August 23/25

Throughout August, Crossroads is featuring Piedmont Blues – the lilting style that emerged in the southeast. This time we’ll highlight some duos influenced by the style, including Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder’s tribute to Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky’s salute to John Jackson, Kansas City’s Hudspeth & Taylor, and the great Piedmont duo of Cephas & Wiggins (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).

We’ll also mark birthdays of Vaneese Thomas (daughter of Rufus Thomas) and R&B stars Wynona Carr and Wynonie Harris.

Plus the latest from the Staples Jr. Singers, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, the Dig 3, and Little Feat.

