© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Piedmont Blues Duos

By Chris Heim
Published August 19, 2024 at 9:43 AM CDT

August 23/25

Throughout August, Crossroads is featuring Piedmont Blues – the lilting style that emerged in the southeast. This time we’ll highlight some duos influenced by the style, including Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder’s tribute to Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky’s salute to John Jackson, Kansas City’s Hudspeth & Taylor, and the great Piedmont duo of Cephas & Wiggins (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).

We’ll also mark birthdays of Vaneese Thomas (daughter of Rufus Thomas) and R&B stars Wynona Carr and Wynonie Harris.

Plus the latest from the Staples Jr. Singers, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, the Dig 3, and Little Feat.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim