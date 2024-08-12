Piedmont Blues, Eric Bibb & Luther Allison

August 16/18

Crossroads continues the August Piedmont Blues Feature with music from Blind Boy Fuller and Cephas & Wiggins. It’s also the birthday of Eric Bibb, who has incorporated Piedmont into his music. We’ll hear him with special guests Rory Block and Maria Muldaur, and with the Nordic North Country Far lineup and English folk rock bassist Danny Thompson in hour one, and in a concert special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also mark the birthday of Chicago blues great Luther Allison and hear the latest from Rory Block, Jim Kweskin, the Cedar County Cobras, and John Primer with Bob Corrritore.