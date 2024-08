August 9/11

Crossroads kicks off a new month’s feature celebrating Piedmont Blues, with two of its finest practitioners – Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee

We remember pioneering British blues rocker John Mayall, who recently passed away, with his groundbreaking Bluesbreakers work and music from one of his last recordings.

There’s new music from Eric Bibb, Taj Mahal, and Juba.

And we’ll celebrate the birthday of Detroit blues singer Thornetta Davis.