August New Blues Releases

August 2/4

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

A double album from guitarist and producer Kid Anderson and singer Lisa Anderson

The 16th release from guitarist Chris Cain

Albert Castiglia joined by an all-star guest lineup

Soul blues singer Billy Price

Harpist Mark Hummel

The multi-generational Chicago Blues Lifters

The return of ‘70s soul-gospel group, the Staples Jr. Singers

The 10th album from Kansas City’s Levee Town

And Japanese blues band, Bloodest Saxophone, with Southern Soul singer Crystal Thomas

