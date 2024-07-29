© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

August New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published July 29, 2024 at 9:20 AM CDT

August 2/4

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

A double album from guitarist and producer Kid Anderson and singer Lisa Anderson

The 16th release from guitarist Chris Cain

Albert Castiglia joined by an all-star guest lineup

Soul blues singer Billy Price

Harpist Mark Hummel

The multi-generational Chicago Blues Lifters

The return of ‘70s soul-gospel group, the Staples Jr. Singers

The 10th album from Kansas City’s Levee Town

And Japanese blues band, Bloodest Saxophone, with Southern Soul singer Crystal Thomas

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
