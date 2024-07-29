August New Blues Releases
August 2/4
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:
A double album from guitarist and producer Kid Anderson and singer Lisa Anderson
The 16th release from guitarist Chris Cain
Albert Castiglia joined by an all-star guest lineup
Soul blues singer Billy Price
Harpist Mark Hummel
The multi-generational Chicago Blues Lifters
The return of ‘70s soul-gospel group, the Staples Jr. Singers
The 10th album from Kansas City’s Levee Town
And Japanese blues band, Bloodest Saxophone, with Southern Soul singer Crystal Thomas