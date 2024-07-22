© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Johnnie Johnson, Remembering Bernice Johnson Reagon & Mike Bloomfield, Popsy Dixon, Mick Jagger Birthdays

By Chris Heim
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:44 AM CDT

July 26/28

Crossroads wraps up our July Johnnie Johnson Centennial Feature with music he did later in his career as a leader, with the Kentucky Headhunters and as a guest with Jimmy Rogers.

We’ll mark birthdays of Popsy Dixon (of the Holmes Brothers), Mike Bloomfield (from the Super Session album), and Mick Jagger (with some Rolling Stones blues – including a special in hour two of the show).

We’ll also hear music from some of the newly named Living Blues Awards winners – including Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and D.K. Harrell, and pay tribute to Bernice Johnson Reagon – singer, activist and Sweet Honey in the Rock founder – who passed away earlier this month.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim