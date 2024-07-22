Johnnie Johnson, Remembering Bernice Johnson Reagon & Mike Bloomfield, Popsy Dixon, Mick Jagger Birthdays

July 26/28

Crossroads wraps up our July Johnnie Johnson Centennial Feature with music he did later in his career as a leader, with the Kentucky Headhunters and as a guest with Jimmy Rogers.

We’ll mark birthdays of Popsy Dixon (of the Holmes Brothers), Mike Bloomfield (from the Super Session album), and Mick Jagger (with some Rolling Stones blues – including a special in hour two of the show).

We’ll also hear music from some of the newly named Living Blues Awards winners – including Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and D.K. Harrell, and pay tribute to Bernice Johnson Reagon – singer, activist and Sweet Honey in the Rock founder – who passed away earlier this month.