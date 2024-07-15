Jimmie Johnson w/Chuck Berry, the Floyds - Jones and McDaniel & New Blues Releases

July 19/21

Crossroads continues the July Johnnie Johnson Centennial feature with music he did as a leader, with the Kentucky Headhunters, and with Chuck Berry (we also have a Berry special in hour two of the show).

We mark birthdays of jump blues artist Floyd McDaniel (with Dave Specter & the Bluebirds) and Chicago bluesman Floyd Jones (with Eddie Taylor).

And, as usual, we highlight some of the best new blues titles out now – including music from Curtis Salgado, Johnny Burgin, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Ben Sidran, a tribute to Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy, and Big Harp George.