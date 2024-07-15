© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Jimmie Johnson w/Chuck Berry, the Floyds - Jones and McDaniel & New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published July 15, 2024 at 9:09 AM CDT

July 19/21

Crossroads continues the July Johnnie Johnson Centennial feature with music he did as a leader, with the Kentucky Headhunters, and with Chuck Berry (we also have a Berry special in hour two of the show).

We mark birthdays of jump blues artist Floyd McDaniel (with Dave Specter & the Bluebirds) and Chicago bluesman Floyd Jones (with Eddie Taylor).

And, as usual, we highlight some of the best new blues titles out now – including music from Curtis Salgado, Johnny Burgin, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Ben Sidran, a tribute to Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy, and Big Harp George.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim