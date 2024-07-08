Jimmie Johnson + Mavis Staples’ 85th & Birthdays of Long John Hunter, Christine McVie & Big John Patton

July 12/14

This week (July10th) the legendary singer Mavis Staples celebrated her 85th birthday. Crossroads celebrates with music she did with the Staple Singers, with Levon Helm, and from a release she did with Prince, along with a concert special in hour two of the show.

We’ll also mark birthdays of Texas bluesman Long John Hunter, Christine McVie (from her pre-Fleetwood Mac days with Chicken Shack), and soul jazz organist Big John Patton.

We continue our July Johnnie Johnson Centennial feature with music he did with Chuck Berry.

And we’ll hear the latest releases from singer Patti Parks (with soul blues star Johnny Rawls), guitarist Damon Fowler, blues and roots great Taj Mahal, and blues rocker Albert Cummings.