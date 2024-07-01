© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW has a $185,000 fiscal year shortfall. Can you help? Click here to make a donation.
Music
Crossroads

July New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:16 AM CDT

July 5/7

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

The 50th anniversary and first album in eight years from the Fabulous Thunderbirds and an all-star guest lineup

The ninth album from British guitarist and singer Joanne Shaw Taylor

Rory Block with a tribute to Bob Dylan

An all-star group of musicians teamed up to complete the last album from Chicago blues great and member of the Blues Brothers band, Matt Guitar Murphy

Soul blues vocalist Curtis Salgado

Mississippi pianist Eden Brent

And R&B and soul blues guitarist Juba teamed up with eight-string guitar whiz Charlie Hunter

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim