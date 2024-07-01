July New Blues Releases Show
July 5/7
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:
The 50th anniversary and first album in eight years from the Fabulous Thunderbirds and an all-star guest lineup
The ninth album from British guitarist and singer Joanne Shaw Taylor
Rory Block with a tribute to Bob Dylan
An all-star group of musicians teamed up to complete the last album from Chicago blues great and member of the Blues Brothers band, Matt Guitar Murphy
Soul blues vocalist Curtis Salgado
Mississippi pianist Eden Brent
And R&B and soul blues guitarist Juba teamed up with eight-string guitar whiz Charlie Hunter