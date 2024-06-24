Jimmy Rogers & Honeyboy Edwards

June 28/30

Crossroads wraps up the June Jimmy Rogers Centennial Birthday Feature with music he did as a leader (including music from his last all star album), with Muddy Waters (early and late), a rarity with Bill Hickey, Hubert Sumlin and Friends, and a cover from Kim Wilson.

We’ll also mark the birthday of Delta bluesman and Robert Johnson protégé David ‘Honeyboy’ Edwards, including selections from a couple of Johnson tribute albums he appeared on.

New music this time comes from Canned Heat, Seth James (a tribute to Delbert McClinton), John Primer with Bob Corritore, Big Harp George, Tinsley Ellis, Toronzo Cannon, and Ben Sidran.

Plus Buddy Guy, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more.