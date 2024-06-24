© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Jimmy Rogers & Honeyboy Edwards

By Chris Heim
Published June 24, 2024 at 8:47 AM CDT

June 28/30

Crossroads wraps up the June Jimmy Rogers Centennial Birthday Feature with music he did as a leader (including music from his last all star album), with Muddy Waters (early and late), a rarity with Bill Hickey, Hubert Sumlin and Friends, and a cover from Kim Wilson.

We’ll also mark the birthday of Delta bluesman and Robert Johnson protégé David ‘Honeyboy’ Edwards, including selections from a couple of Johnson tribute albums he appeared on.

New music this time comes from Canned Heat, Seth James (a tribute to Delbert McClinton), John Primer with Bob Corritore, Big Harp George, Tinsley Ellis, Toronzo Cannon, and Ben Sidran.

Plus Buddy Guy, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim