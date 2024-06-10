Jimmy Rogers Centennial + Eddie Hinton, Jr. Walker & the O’Jays

June 14/16

It’s soul time this time at the Crossroads as we mark birthdays of Muscle Shoals cult favorite Eddie Hinton (including a cover of one of his songs by Aretha Franklin), Motown hitmaker Junior Walker, and Eddie Levert of the O’Jays (including an interview with Eddie as part of an O’Jays special in hour two of the show.

Crossroads also kicks off the June Feature celebrating the centennial birthday of influential Chicago bluesman Jimmy Rogers with one of his classic early Chess songs, and a track from his last record.

And we’ll hear new music from Kevin Burt (a tribute to Bill Withers), Hill Country blues favorite Cedric Burnside, and a bluesy new album (and the first new studio release in over a decade) from Little Feat.