Music
Crossroads

Jimmy Rogers Centennial

By Chris Heim
Published June 3, 2024 at 10:39 AM CDT

June 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

25th Anniversary and 15th album from Misty Blues

6th album from former Chicago bus driver and now Chicago blues star Toronzo Cannon

Volume II of Jack Hadley’s St. Louis Sessions

Florida bluesman and former Dickey Betts sideman Damon Fowler

Texas blues-rocker Seth James’ tribute to Delbert McClinton

2nd studio album from Tulsa’s Seth Lee Jones

And the 11th solo album from guitarist Alastair Greene

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
