Jimmy Rogers Centennial

June 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

25th Anniversary and 15th album from Misty Blues

6th album from former Chicago bus driver and now Chicago blues star Toronzo Cannon

Volume II of Jack Hadley’s St. Louis Sessions

Florida bluesman and former Dickey Betts sideman Damon Fowler

Texas blues-rocker Seth James’ tribute to Delbert McClinton

2nd studio album from Tulsa’s Seth Lee Jones

And the 11th solo album from guitarist Alastair Greene