© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Sister Rosetta Tharpe + Big Maybelle/Living Blues & Blues Music Awards Winners

By Chris Heim
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:49 AM CDT

May 31/June 2

Crossroads marks the birthday of Marie Knight – best known as the backup singer for Sister Rosetta Tharpe. We’ll hear classic tracks they did together in hour one, and there’s a Sister Rosetta special in hour two of the show.

Plus more from May Featured Artist Big Maybelle, and the new Living Blues Awards nominees and Blues Music Award winners – including Diunna Greenleaf, the Nick Moss Band, and Eric Bibb.

We’ll also get to some bluesy Stones for Charlie Watts birthday, and new music from Johnny Burgin and Little Feat.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim