Sister Rosetta Tharpe + Big Maybelle/Living Blues & Blues Music Awards Winners

May 31/June 2

Crossroads marks the birthday of Marie Knight – best known as the backup singer for Sister Rosetta Tharpe. We’ll hear classic tracks they did together in hour one, and there’s a Sister Rosetta special in hour two of the show.

Plus more from May Featured Artist Big Maybelle, and the new Living Blues Awards nominees and Blues Music Award winners – including Diunna Greenleaf, the Nick Moss Band, and Eric Bibb.

We’ll also get to some bluesy Stones for Charlie Watts birthday, and new music from Johnny Burgin and Little Feat.