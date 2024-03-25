Otis Spann Centennial + Sue Foley, Camille Howard, Big Maceo & Lowell Fulson

March 29/31

Crossroads wraps up the Otis Spann feature with more music he did as a leader and as part of Muddy Waters’ Band.

We also mark birthdays of harp player William Clarke, guitar woman Sue Foley, boogie woogie piano player Camille Howard, pianist (and Otis Spann mentor) Big Maceo, and West Coast blues great Lowell Fulson (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

And we remember ‘the Godfather of Austin Blues,’ W.C. Clark, who passed away earlier this month, and highlight new music from Bob Corritore, Marcel Smith, Bernard Allison, and the 11 Guys Quartet.