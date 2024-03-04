Otis Spann Centennial + Ronnie Earl, Robin Trower, Miss. John Hurt & Lloyd Price

March 8/10

SPECIAL: Crossroads kicks off the March Feature, celebrating one of the greats of Chicago blues piano, Otis Spann. We’ll hear music he did as a leader and with Muddy Waters, plus blues piano from several of this year’s Blues Music Awards nominees – Ben Levin, Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne and Mitch Woods. Plus birthday salutes to Ronnie Earl (with pianist Pinetop Perkins who replaced Spann in Muddy Waters’ band), Robin Trower, Mississippi John Hurt, and R&B hitmaker Lloyd Price (featured in a special in hour two of the show).