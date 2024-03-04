© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Otis Spann Centennial + Ronnie Earl, Robin Trower, Miss. John Hurt & Lloyd Price

By Chris Heim
Published March 4, 2024 at 9:30 AM CST

March 8/10

SPECIAL: Crossroads kicks off the March Feature, celebrating one of the greats of Chicago blues piano, Otis Spann. We’ll hear music he did as a leader and with Muddy Waters, plus blues piano from several of this year’s Blues Music Awards nominees – Ben Levin, Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne and Mitch Woods. Plus birthday salutes to Ronnie Earl (with pianist Pinetop Perkins who replaced Spann in Muddy Waters’ band), Robin Trower, Mississippi John Hurt, and R&B hitmaker Lloyd Price (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
