Johnny Winter 80th + BMAs, Otis Clay & Catfish Keith

By Chris Heim
Published February 5, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST

February 9/11

Crossroads celebrates the 80th birthday of blues rocker Johnny Winter (this time with some early music from him and music he did with Muddy Waters) and highlights newly named Blues Music Awards nominees (including Billy Price, Diunna Greenleaf, Johnny Rawls, Hudspeth & Taylor, John Primer, and the Cash Box Kings). We also mark birthdays of West Coast bluesmen Phillip Walker and Johnny Heartsman, Catfish Keith (also a BMA nominee) and Otis Clay (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and we’ll hear the winner of this year’s Traditional Blues Album Grammy, Bobby Rush.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
