Johnny Winter 80th + BMAs, Otis Clay & Catfish Keith

February 9/11

Crossroads celebrates the 80th birthday of blues rocker Johnny Winter (this time with some early music from him and music he did with Muddy Waters) and highlights newly named Blues Music Awards nominees (including Billy Price, Diunna Greenleaf, Johnny Rawls, Hudspeth & Taylor, John Primer, and the Cash Box Kings). We also mark birthdays of West Coast bluesmen Phillip Walker and Johnny Heartsman, Catfish Keith (also a BMA nominee) and Otis Clay (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and we’ll hear the winner of this year’s Traditional Blues Album Grammy, Bobby Rush.