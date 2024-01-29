© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
January 29, 2024

February 2/4

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
Regional favorite Danielle Nicole
Iowa favorite Kevin Burt
Milwaukee favorites, the Altered Five Blues Band
Bob Corritore with a collection of Phoenix favorites
The Alligator label debut of Chris O’Leary
Patti Parks with special guest, soul blues master Johnny Rawls
Misty Blues live at Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club
And classic blues covers from the Hitman Blues Band

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
