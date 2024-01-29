February 2/4

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

Regional favorite Danielle Nicole

Iowa favorite Kevin Burt

Milwaukee favorites, the Altered Five Blues Band

Bob Corritore with a collection of Phoenix favorites

The Alligator label debut of Chris O’Leary

Patti Parks with special guest, soul blues master Johnny Rawls

Misty Blues live at Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club

And classic blues covers from the Hitman Blues Band

