New Blues Releases
February 2/4
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
Regional favorite Danielle Nicole
Iowa favorite Kevin Burt
Milwaukee favorites, the Altered Five Blues Band
Bob Corritore with a collection of Phoenix favorites
The Alligator label debut of Chris O’Leary
Patti Parks with special guest, soul blues master Johnny Rawls
Misty Blues live at Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club
And classic blues covers from the Hitman Blues Band