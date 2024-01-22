Slim Harpo & the British Invasion, Bobby Blue Bland, Elmore James & Huey ‘Piano’ Smith

January 26/28

Crossroads continues the January Feature celebrating the centennial birthday of swamp blues star Slim Harpo with British Invasion covers of some of his classic songs. We also mark birthdays of several more legends – Bobby Blue Bland, Elmore James, and Crescent City R&B star Huey ‘Piano’ Smith. Smith passed away in 2023 and we remember him with some classic tracks in hour one and a special devoted to him in hour two of the show.