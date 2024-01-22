© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Slim Harpo & the British Invasion, Bobby Blue Bland, Elmore James & Huey ‘Piano’ Smith

By Chris Heim
Published January 22, 2024 at 9:40 AM CST

January 26/28

Crossroads continues the January Feature celebrating the centennial birthday of swamp blues star Slim Harpo with British Invasion covers of some of his classic songs. We also mark birthdays of several more legends – Bobby Blue Bland, Elmore James, and Crescent City R&B star Huey ‘Piano’ Smith. Smith passed away in 2023 and we remember him with some classic tracks in hour one and a special devoted to him in hour two of the show.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
