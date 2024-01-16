Slim Harpo + His Excello Label Mates

January 19/21

Crossroads continues the January Feature celebrating the centennial birthday of swamp blues star Slim Harpo. Along with his music, we’ll also hear selections from his label mates on Excello, the record company he appeared on and scored his biggest hits with, and we’ll hear a special about Excello in hour two of the show.

Plus birthday salutes to New Orleans’ guitarist Snooks Eaglin, drummer Willie ‘Big Eyes’ Smith (from his Grammy-winning album with Pinetop Perkins), and Chicago blues singer Zora Young.

And there’s new music from Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Jack’s Waterfall, with salute to Dr. John, and the live album (and 2023 favorite) from Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram.