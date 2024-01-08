Slim Harpo + Ruth Brown & Allen Toussaint

January 12/14

Crossroads kicks off the January feature celebrating the centennial birthday of swamp blues pioneer Slim Harpo. We mark birthdays of R&B great Ruth Brown (including covers of some of her biggest hits by Susan Tedeschi and Jason Ricci on recent albums) and legendary New Orleans pianist, composer, and producer Allen Toussaint (with some of his classics in hour one and a special in hour two of the show). Plus soulful new sounds from Marcel Smith and Emma Wilson, and the latest from prolific producer, performer, and harp player Bob Corritore.