Crossroads' Best Music of 2023

Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.

1. Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Repute)

2.Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)

3.John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim: Live at Rosa's Lounge (Blue House)

4. Stan Mosley – No Soul, No Blues (Dialtone)

5. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)

6. Candice Ivory - When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie (Little Village)

7.Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)

8. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)

9. Eddie 9V – Capricorn (Ruf)

10.Nick Moss Band - Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator)

11. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – More Groove, More Good Times Live (Pepper Cake)

12. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)

13. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)

14.D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)

15. Sue Foley – Live in Austin, Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)

16. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blues Mountain)

17.Joe Krown – Tribute (Sledgehammer Blues)

18.Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudspeth & Taylor)

19. Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations)

20. Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)

