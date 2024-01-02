Crossroads' Best Music of 2023
Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2023.
1. Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Repute)
2.Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
3.John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim: Live at Rosa's Lounge (Blue House)
4. Stan Mosley – No Soul, No Blues (Dialtone)
5. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
6. Candice Ivory - When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie (Little Village)
7.Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
8. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
9. Eddie 9V – Capricorn (Ruf)
10.Nick Moss Band - Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator)
11. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – More Groove, More Good Times Live (Pepper Cake)
12. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
13. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
14.D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
15. Sue Foley – Live in Austin, Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)
16. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blues Mountain)
17.Joe Krown – Tribute (Sledgehammer Blues)
18.Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudspeth & Taylor)
19. Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations)
20. Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)