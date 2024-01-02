© 2024 KMUW
Crossroads' Best Music of 2023

By Chris Heim
Published January 2, 2024 at 11:32 AM CST

Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2023.

Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.

1. Eric Bibb – Ridin’ (Repute)
2.Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
3.John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim: Live at Rosa's Lounge (Blue House)
4. Stan Mosley – No Soul, No Blues (Dialtone)
5. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
6. Candice Ivory - When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie (Little Village)
7.Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London (Alligator)
8. Robert Finley – Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
9. Eddie 9V – Capricorn (Ruf)
10.Nick Moss Band - Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator)
11. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – More Groove, More Good Times Live (Pepper Cake)
12. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
13. The Dig 3 – Damn the Rent (The Dig 3)
14.D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
15. Sue Foley – Live in Austin, Vol. 1 (Guitar Woman)
16. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blues Mountain)
17.Joe Krown – Tribute (Sledgehammer Blues)
18.Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudspeth & Taylor)
19. Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations – Live at the Shamrock Lounge (Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations)
20. Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
