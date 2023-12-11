© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Tracy Nelson Guest Spots + Art Neville, Sugar Blue, Mark Hummel & Paul Butterfield

By Chris Heim
Published December 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST

December 15/17

Throughout December Crossroads features music from singer Tracy Nelson. This time, we highlight guest appearances she made with Guy Clark, Terry Hanck, and Maria Muldaur, as well as a Grammy-nominated album she did with Marcia Ball and Irma Thomas, and a live set she did as part of the Blues Broads.

Plus birthday salutes to the late, great New Orleans keyboard player and Meters member, Art Neville, and blues harmonica players Sugar Blue, Mark Hummel, and Paul Butterfield.

And there’s new music from Arlen Roth with Jerry Jemmoth, Candice Ivory, the Nick Moss Band, the Count Basie Orchestra, Mitch Woods, Soulful Femme, and Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
