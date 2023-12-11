Tracy Nelson Guest Spots + Art Neville, Sugar Blue, Mark Hummel & Paul Butterfield

December 15/17

Throughout December Crossroads features music from singer Tracy Nelson. This time, we highlight guest appearances she made with Guy Clark, Terry Hanck, and Maria Muldaur, as well as a Grammy-nominated album she did with Marcia Ball and Irma Thomas, and a live set she did as part of the Blues Broads.

Plus birthday salutes to the late, great New Orleans keyboard player and Meters member, Art Neville, and blues harmonica players Sugar Blue, Mark Hummel, and Paul Butterfield.

And there’s new music from Arlen Roth with Jerry Jemmoth, Candice Ivory, the Nick Moss Band, the Count Basie Orchestra, Mitch Woods, Soulful Femme, and Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington.