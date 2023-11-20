B’Days - Tina Turner. Jimmy Johnson, Eddie Boyd, Wild Bill Davis & Percy Sledge

November 24/26

Crossroads celebrates the birthday of the legendary Tina Turner with the blues side of her work in hour one and a tribute special in hour two.

We also mark several other birthdays this time – including organ pioneer and Louis Jordan band member Wild Bill Davis, soul star Percy Sledge, blues pianist Eddie Boyd, and veteran Chicago bluesmen Jimmy Johnson and Bernard Allison.

And we wrap up the November Blues Tribute Albums feature with salutes to Eddie Taylor (from Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family Band), Memphis Minnie (the new Candice Ivory release), Louis Jordan (the RJ Spangler Band), Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee (from the Grammy-winning album by Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder), and Crescent City legends (from Joe Krown’s recent Tribute album).