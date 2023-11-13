© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Grammy Nominees, New Blues, Blues Birthdays & A Salute to Bobby Blue Bland

By Chris Heim
Published November 13, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST

November 17/19

Crossroads highlights some of the newly named blues Grammy nominees – including Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Tracy Nelson (we’ll also go back for the classic “Down So Low” that Nelson did early in her career with the band Mother Earth).

We’ll mark birthdays of Hank Ballard, Tab Benoit and Chris Cain.

There’s new music from William Bell, D.K. Harrell, and Bob Corritore.

And we continue the November Blues Tribute album feature with Rodd Bland’s tribute to his father, Bobby Blue Bland (featured in a special performance in hour two of the show).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
