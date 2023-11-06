Bobby Rush 90th

November 10/12

Crossroads celebrates the 90th birthday of blues veteran Bobby Rush with music from his latest album, guest appearances he made with Buddy Guy, Bob Corritore, Tito Jackson, and Edgar Winter, and in a special in hour two of the show.

We also mark birthdays and continue our November Blues Tribute Albums feature with Lavern Baker (her tribute to Bessie Smith), Rory Block (celebrating Bukka White), and Chrissie Hynde (from an album in tribute to another birthday artist, Mose Allison).