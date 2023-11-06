© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Bobby Rush 90th

By Chris Heim
Published November 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST

November 10/12

Crossroads celebrates the 90th birthday of blues veteran Bobby Rush with music from his latest album, guest appearances he made with Buddy Guy, Bob Corritore, Tito Jackson, and Edgar Winter, and in a special in hour two of the show.

We also mark birthdays and continue our November Blues Tribute Albums feature with Lavern Baker (her tribute to Bessie Smith), Rory Block (celebrating Bukka White), and Chrissie Hynde (from an album in tribute to another birthday artist, Mose Allison).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
