Blues Tribute Albums
November 3/5
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
- International Blues Challenge winner (Band and Best Guitarist) Mathias Lattin
- Live from Austin from Sue Foley
- Live from Chicago ’82 – Buddy Guy and Junior Wells
- British blues and R&B singer Emma Wilson’s salute to Memphis with Hi-Rhythm & MGs guests
- The last album from New Orleans bluesman Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington
- And more acoustic blues from Catfish Keith