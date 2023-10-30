© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Blues Tribute Albums

By Chris Heim
Published October 30, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT

November 3/5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • International Blues Challenge winner (Band and Best Guitarist) Mathias Lattin
  • Live from Austin from Sue Foley
  • Live from Chicago ’82 – Buddy Guy and Junior Wells
  • British blues and R&B singer Emma Wilson’s salute to Memphis with Hi-Rhythm & MGs guests
  • The last album from New Orleans bluesman Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington
  • And more acoustic blues from Catfish Keith
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim