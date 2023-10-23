Remembering Rudolph Isley, Wrapping Up Albert Collins & Ben Harper, Peter Green and Hadda Brooks Birthdays

October 27/29

Crossroads remembers Rudolph Isley, who passed away recently, with early and classic tracks from the Isley Brothers.

We wrap up the October Albert Collins feature with some of his early work, a guest spot he did with Ike and Tina Turner, and some of his classic Alligator Records music.

We mark birthdays of Peter Green (with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and early Fleetwood Mac), Ben Harper (with Charlie Musselwhite), and boogie woogie piano player and singer Hadda Brooks (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Plus the latest from Joel Astley, Nic Clark, and Stan Mosley.