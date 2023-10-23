© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Remembering Rudolph Isley, Wrapping Up Albert Collins & Ben Harper, Peter Green and Hadda Brooks Birthdays

By Chris Heim
Published October 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT

October 27/29

Crossroads remembers Rudolph Isley, who passed away recently, with early and classic tracks from the Isley Brothers.

We wrap up the October Albert Collins feature with some of his early work, a guest spot he did with Ike and Tina Turner, and some of his classic Alligator Records music.

We mark birthdays of Peter Green (with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and early Fleetwood Mac), Ben Harper (with Charlie Musselwhite), and boogie woogie piano player and singer Hadda Brooks (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Plus the latest from Joel Astley, Nic Clark, and Stan Mosley.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
