Elvin Bishop, Albert Collins, New Releases & More

October 20/22

Crossroads marks the birthday of Elvin Bishop with music he did under his own name, and with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, John Nemeth, Shirley King, Magic Slim, and Mitch Woods, along with a special featuring Bishop in hour two of the show.

We’ll hear more from October featured artist Albert Collins, including work he did on an album from Ike and Tina Turner.

And there’s new music from Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family, Joe Louis Walker, the Blackburn Brothers, and rising star D.K.Harrell.