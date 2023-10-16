© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Elvin Bishop, Albert Collins, New Releases & More

By Chris Heim
Published October 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT

October 20/22

Crossroads marks the birthday of Elvin Bishop with music he did under his own name, and with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, John Nemeth, Shirley King, Magic Slim, and Mitch Woods, along with a special featuring Bishop in hour two of the show.

We’ll hear more from October featured artist Albert Collins, including work he did on an album from Ike and Tina Turner.

And there’s new music from Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family, Joe Louis Walker, the Blackburn Brothers, and rising star D.K.Harrell.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
