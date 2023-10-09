Albert Collins + Robert Ward, Nellie Lutcher, Jimmy Liggins & Kenny Neal

October 13/15

Crossroads marks birthdays of singer and pianist Nellie Lutcher, R&B pioneer Jimmy Liggins, guitarist Robert Ward, and Louisiana blues man Kenny Neal (as a leader and as a guest with Mitch Woods in hour one, and featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus more from October featured artist Albert Collins (from the Grammy-winning Showdown! album with Robert Cray and Johnny Copeland, and from his Cold Snap and Live in Japan releases). We’ll also hear recent Blues Blast Award winners Shemekia Copeland and Charlie Musselwhite, and new music from Johnny Rawls and Candice Ivory’s salute to Memphis Minnie.