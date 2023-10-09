© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Albert Collins + Robert Ward, Nellie Lutcher, Jimmy Liggins & Kenny Neal

By Chris Heim
Published October 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT

October 13/15

Crossroads marks birthdays of singer and pianist Nellie Lutcher, R&B pioneer Jimmy Liggins, guitarist Robert Ward, and Louisiana blues man Kenny Neal (as a leader and as a guest with Mitch Woods in hour one, and featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus more from October featured artist Albert Collins (from the Grammy-winning Showdown! album with Robert Cray and Johnny Copeland, and from his Cold Snap and Live in Japan releases). We’ll also hear recent Blues Blast Award winners Shemekia Copeland and Charlie Musselwhite, and new music from Johnny Rawls and Candice Ivory’s salute to Memphis Minnie.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
