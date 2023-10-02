New Releases

October 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

Rising star Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram returns with a release done Live from London

Volume two of the buoyant Rose-Colored Glasses series from Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps

Volume three from the 1967 edition of John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers (with Peter Green, John McVie & Mick Fleetwood)

A 25th anniversary career retrospective from cornetist, composer, and poet Al Basile

Newly recorded music from Bob Corritore and Friends, with another all-star lineup including John Primer, Bobby Rush, Johnny Rawls, Diunna Greenleaf, Lurrie Bell and more

In-demand blues drummer and producer Tom Hambridge with his first new album of his own in five years, with special guests Buddy Guy, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, James Cotton, and Joe Bonamassa