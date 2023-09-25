Wrapping Up Blues Piano, Kicking Off Albert Collins, Remembering Tail Dragger

September 29/October 1

Crossroads wraps up the September Blues Piano featured with music from rising star Yates McKendree, Jack’s Waterfall with a tribute to Crescent City piano great Dr. John, and another Crescent City favorite, Jon Cleary.

We also kick off the October feature marking the 90th birthday of ‘The Master of the Telecaster,’ Albert Collins, who was born on October 1st.

And we pay tribute to Tail Dragger for his birthday on the 30th. The Chicago blues singer and Howlin’ Wolf devotee passed away earlier this month. We’ll hear music from his first album and from a release he did with Bob Corritore in hour one, and he is featured in a special in hour two of the show.