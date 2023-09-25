© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Wrapping Up Blues Piano, Kicking Off Albert Collins, Remembering Tail Dragger

By Chris Heim
Published September 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT

September 29/October 1

Crossroads wraps up the September Blues Piano featured with music from rising star Yates McKendree, Jack’s Waterfall with a tribute to Crescent City piano great Dr. John, and another Crescent City favorite, Jon Cleary.

We also kick off the October feature marking the 90th birthday of ‘The Master of the Telecaster,’ Albert Collins, who was born on October 1st.

And we pay tribute to Tail Dragger for his birthday on the 30th. The Chicago blues singer and Howlin’ Wolf devotee passed away earlier this month. We’ll hear music from his first album and from a release he did with Bob Corritore in hour one, and he is featured in a special in hour two of the show.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
