Crossroads

Blues Piano, Remembering Tail Dragger, Snooky Pryor, Billy Boy Arnold & B.B. King

By Chris Heim
Published September 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT

September 15/17

Crossroads continues the September Blues Piano Feature with music from Piano Red, Mitch Woods, and legendary Chicago piano man, Otis Spann. There’s new music from another Bob Corritore ‘From the Vaults’ set, Larry Taylor & Family, and rising star D.K. Harrell. And we remember Chicago blues singer Tail Dragger, and mark birthdays of Chicago blues harp players Billy Boy Arnold and Snooky Pryor, and blues legend B.B. King (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
