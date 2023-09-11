Blues Piano, Remembering Tail Dragger, Snooky Pryor, Billy Boy Arnold & B.B. King

September 15/17

Crossroads continues the September Blues Piano Feature with music from Piano Red, Mitch Woods, and legendary Chicago piano man, Otis Spann. There’s new music from another Bob Corritore ‘From the Vaults’ set, Larry Taylor & Family, and rising star D.K. Harrell. And we remember Chicago blues singer Tail Dragger, and mark birthdays of Chicago blues harp players Billy Boy Arnold and Snooky Pryor, and blues legend B.B. King (featured in a special in hour two of the show).