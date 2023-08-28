New Releases

September 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

Bobby Rush continues his comeback

Guitarist and singer Steve Howell steps away from the Mighty Men for a solo acoustic classic blues set

Coco Montoya is back

Piano player Mitch Woods helps Crossroads kick off the Blues Piano Month Feature with a new album

Misty Blues offer a tribute to Odetta

There’s roots blues from Joel Astley

The first and only release from award-winning blues bassist Willie J. Campbell with an all-star group of friends helping out

And Jack’s Waterfall has a tribute to Dr. John.