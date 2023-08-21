© 2023 KMUW
Robert Cray, Cedric Burnside & New Blues

By Chris Heim
Published August 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT

August 25/27

Crossroads wraps up the August Robert Cray birthday feature with music from across his career, including from his classic Strong Persuader album.

We also mark the birthday of drummer and NEA Heritage Fellow Cedric Burnside with music he did with the Big Head Blues Club, the North Mississippi All Stars, as a leader, and in a special concert performance in hour two of the show.

New music this time comes from Bob Corritore, Lady Adrena, and Big Harp George.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
