Robert Cray, Cedric Burnside & New Blues

August 25/27

Crossroads wraps up the August Robert Cray birthday feature with music from across his career, including from his classic Strong Persuader album.

We also mark the birthday of drummer and NEA Heritage Fellow Cedric Burnside with music he did with the Big Head Blues Club, the North Mississippi All Stars, as a leader, and in a special concert performance in hour two of the show.

New music this time comes from Bob Corritore, Lady Adrena, and Big Harp George.