Music
Crossroads

Robert Cray Birthday Feature + John Hiatt, Soul Classics & New Blues

By Chris Heim
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT

August 18/20

Crossroads continues the Robert Cray birthday feature with music from his debut album and ‘90s releases, as a guest with Katie Webster, as part of the Collins, Cray, Copeland project, and in a special with his Hi Rhythm project in hour two of the show.

We’ll also mark the birthday of songwriter and singer John Hiatt with some blues covers of his songs.

We’ve got classics from Marvin Gaye and Ann Peebles.

And there’s new music from former Blues Brothers Band member Bobby Harden, soul legend William Bell, rising star D.K. Harrell, and singer Deb Callahan.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
