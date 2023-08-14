Robert Cray Birthday Feature + John Hiatt, Soul Classics & New Blues

August 18/20

Crossroads continues the Robert Cray birthday feature with music from his debut album and ‘90s releases, as a guest with Katie Webster, as part of the Collins, Cray, Copeland project, and in a special with his Hi Rhythm project in hour two of the show.

We’ll also mark the birthday of songwriter and singer John Hiatt with some blues covers of his songs.

We’ve got classics from Marvin Gaye and Ann Peebles.

And there’s new music from former Blues Brothers Band member Bobby Harden, soul legend William Bell, rising star D.K. Harrell, and singer Deb Callahan.