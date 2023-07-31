© 2023 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

New Month, New Music

By Chris Heim
Published July 31, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT

August 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

A second album from Soulful Femme

The fourth release from Pennsylvania guitarist, singer, and songwriter Tim Woods

A 17th album from Reverend Freakchild with new versions of some of his past favorites

Bay Area bluesman Franck Goldwasser returns with a host of special guests in tow

And performances from Etta James at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
