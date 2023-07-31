August 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

A second album from Soulful Femme

The fourth release from Pennsylvania guitarist, singer, and songwriter Tim Woods

A 17th album from Reverend Freakchild with new versions of some of his past favorites

Bay Area bluesman Franck Goldwasser returns with a host of special guests in tow

And performances from Etta James at the Montreux Jazz Festival.