Crossroads

Pinetop Perkins, Buddy Guy, Bobby King & Mike Bloomfield

By Chris Heim
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT

July 28/30

Crossroads wraps up the July Pinetop Perkins feature with his signature song and music he did with Buddy Guy.

We mark Buddy Guy’s 87th birthday as well with music from his latest album in hour one and in an hour two special.

Other birthdays we note are of singer Bobby King (with Terry Evans and special guest Ry Cooder), and Mike Bloomfield (with Al Kooper).

New music this time comes from John Primer (with a tribute to Magic Slim), Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family (remembering father and Chicago blues stalwart Eddie Taylor), and keyboardist Joe Krown (with a tribute to several Crescent City greats).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
